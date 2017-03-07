Casey Affleck to voice animatronic bear in Peta protest

Fresh off his Oscar for Manchester By The Sea, actor Casey Affleck will be lending his voice to a protest intended to call attention to mistreatment of bears.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) will take a seven-foot-tall animatronic bear with Casey’s voice to the agriculture department in Washington on Tuesday.

The stunt is meant to highlight the treatment of captive bears in zoos and circus-style shows.

Casey Affleck (Ian West/PA)

Peta says the agriculture department should follow through on a promise to expand protections for bears under the Animal Welfare Act.

Casey says in a statement that bears shouldn’t be used for “cruel tourist traps”.

The brother of actor/director Ben Affleck won the Academy Award for best actor last month.
