Carrie Underwood 'not quite looking the same' after 40 stitches following fall

Carrie Underwood says she is "not quite looking the same" after needing more than 40 stitches in her face.

The country singer has written a message to her fan club members detailing the injuries she suffered in a fall in November.

She says as well as breaking her wrist, she sustained a facial injury but is "grateful that it wasn't much, much worse".

The American Idol winner said: "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way.

"And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Fans have been taking to Twitter to comfort the singer.

