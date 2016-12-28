Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds 'rushed to hospital following a stroke'

Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, barely a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, according to reports.

Tmz.com has revealed that the actor and singer, 84, was at the home of her son Todd Fisher making plans for a funeral when the emergency services were called at around 1pm local time.

According to the website, Debbie had been “distraught” since her 60-year-old daughter’s death on Tuesday, three days after she suffered a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Just hours after the news emerged, Carrie’s half sister Joely Fisher, posted a picture of herself and Debbie on Twitter, with the simple, heartfelt message: “God speed mama.”

High-profile friends of the family also shared their concern over social media.

Renowned Star Trek actor William Shatner posted: “I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let’s pray that it’s nothing serious.”

His co-star George Takei wrote: “Wishing Debbie Reynolds health and recovery. My heart goes out to her and her family.”