Carrie Fisher's book on Star Wars affair rockets to number one after her death

Carrie Fisher’s candid account of life behind the scenes of the Star Wars films topped the bestseller list on Wednesday as tributes continued to pour in following her death.

The Princess Diarist, released this year, reveals the actor-turned-author’s on-set affair with Harrison Ford while filming the sci-fi blockbuster in 1976 through a series of memoirs she kept.

The book topped the Amazon chart the day after the Princess Leia star died aged 60, having suffered a heart attack on a transatlantic flight on December 23.

It came as Carrie’s ex-husband, singer-songwriter Paul Simon, added his condolences. The former half of American duo Simon & Garfunkel wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon. Paul Simon.”

"Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon."

-Paul Simon — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) December 28, 2016

Harrison, 74, gave a heartfelt statement on Tuesday about his co-star, saying: “Carrie was one of a kind … brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

Carrie, who became an international screen star and sex symbol when she appeared in the first Star Wars film in 1977, died in California on Tuesday morning, a family spokesman said.

Her Star Wars legacy is set to continue as she returns as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII, due for release next December.

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

Disney, which owns the franchise, confirmed on Wednesday that “production had wrapped” on the film – which will see her reprise her role from last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens – before her death.

John Boyega, who played Finn in A Force Awakens, said his “heart is heavy” in a post on Twitter on Wednesday morning alongside a photograph of him and Carrie.

He added: “I’m grateful that I got to know her. I’ll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well.”

Carrie captured the hearts of a generation of young men as the blaster-toting, bikini-wearing princess and tough resistance leader in the three original Star Wars films.

Что,БЛЯТЬ, такое происходит!!??😱😨😢😭закончишься,сука,побыстрее..сраный 2016 год😡😓#керрифишер #принцессалея #звездныевойны #carriefisher #starwars #princessleia A photo posted by ⚫️masha⚫️ (@lokiloki2277) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:34am PST

Her character had a simmering romance with Harrison’s Han Solo throughout the films – 1977′s A New Hope, 1980′s The Empire Strikes Back and 1983′s Return Of The Jedi – and was revealed to be the twin sister of the main character Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill.

Mark tweeted a picture of himself with Carrie from the set alongside the caption: “No words #Devastated.”

Off screen, Carrie battled with drink, drugs and mental illness.

In 1987, she published her semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From The Edge about a recovering drug addict film star. It became a bestseller and was turned into a 1990 film starring an Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine and Dennis Quaid.

She wrote and performed in an autobiographical one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, which went to Broadway and was turned into a book.

In The Princess Diarist, she claimed she had a three-month romance with Harrison – a married father-of-two at the time – which she kept secret for 40 years.

Describing the alleged affair, which would have taken place when she was 19 and Harrison was 33, she told People magazine: “It was so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”