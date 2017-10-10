Carrie Fisher is seen in one of her final roles in Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

Carrie Fisher is seen in one of the final roles she filmed before her death in the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actress, who died aged 60 in December 2016, played Princess Leia in the hit franchise.

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm Ltd)

The trailer features close-ups of her pensive-looking character. It also features a lightsaber-wielding Daisy Ridley, as well as John Boyega and Mark Hamill.

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Boyega has previously said of Fisher that the film “sends her off in a very amazing way.”

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm Ltd)

“She is still kept alive in this franchise and that’s the beauty of it – she lives forever in a sense,” the British star told US broadcaster ABC.

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm Ltd)

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson advised fans to watch the trailer – after initially suggesting he was “torn” about whether those who want to enjoy the film without any spoilers should see it.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm Ltd)

But he then added on Twitter: “Forget everything I said and watch it, watch it, watch it.”

FORGET EVERYTHING I SAID AND WATCH IT WATCH IT WATCH IT https://t.co/itreyIVN8A — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2017

Seriously fellow SW fans, thanks for being so patient. Hope you like what you see, I’m so proud of this movie and I can’t wait for December. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2017

The trailer also features epic battle scenes complete with stormtroopers and the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca and one of the newer creatures in the franchise – a Porg.

I’ve watched this Star Wars trailer too many times already.. I need more porg #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/8XSPSoNNvh — Lil Lugia (@Rick_Riv) October 10, 2017

The 154-second trailer picks up from where The Force Awakens, released in December 2015, ended.

And Boyega tweeted: “If you’ve ever had a crappy boss… You’ll wanna see this fight…”

If you've ever had a crappy boss...You'll wanna see this fight... — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 10, 2017

Fans could not get enough of the tease from the film, calling it “incredible” and “the greatest trailer ever made”.

When you finally stop replaying #TheLastJedi trailer. pic.twitter.com/Ftr1HLEsTm — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) October 10, 2017

When you have to wait till December for #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/k1fppESqKO — Ω (@6upsidedownis9) October 10, 2017

The movie is out in UK cinemas on December 15.