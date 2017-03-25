Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be honoured at public memorial

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be remembered at a public memorial in Hollywood on Saturday, following their deaths just a day apart.

Friends, family and fans of the famous mother and daughter will gather at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where the two actresses were buried together in January.

The service inside a 1,200-seat auditorium will be shown on big screens at the cemetery and live-streamed on the internet.

Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA)

In a statement to fans, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said: “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you.”

Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died aged 60 on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A day later her mother, Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie, 84, died after a suspected stroke.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (PA Archive/PA Images)

The memorial will feature a tribute song from Carrie’s close friend James Blunt, which will be unveiled during a photo montage.

Her daughter Billie Lourd will attend but is not expected to make a speech, while Carrie’s beloved dog Gary will also feature, TMZ said.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will perform along with dancers from the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio. Costumes and memorabilia from the careers of Debbie and Carrie will also be on display.

Memorial for Debbie & Carrie set for 3/25 @1pm Forrest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Hall of Liberty Theater, Info https://t.co/XVJLm7lizQ pic.twitter.com/N6MFjoHvXk — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 28, 2017

The two women were laid to rest at a funeral on January 6, where the ashes of Carrie were carried in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

Carrie had spoken publicly about her battle with bipolar disorder and drug problems during her life.

The public memorial begins at 1pm local time (8pm GMT) on Saturday. It will be live-streamed at www.debbiereynolds.com.