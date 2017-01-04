Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds star in Bright Lights documentary

Mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher sadly passed away within days of eachother over the Christmas period, leaving behind millions of fans and an unrivalled entertainment legacy. Now we get to see them together one last time.

Bright Lights is an HBO documentary which was shot in 2016 and was originally aiming at a release later in 2017 but was moved up in the wake of the stars deaths. The film itself was already finished and has shown at some film festivals to strong reviews.

Here's the trailer for the doc.

It looks like lovely stuff, with the complicated relationship of the two screen legends laid bare. And of course its given extra power after the death of both women, just a single day apart.

Bright Lights will air exclusively on HBO on the 7th of January 2017.