Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds buried together after LA memorial service

The funeral of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is believed to be taking place in Los Angeles following a star-studded memorial service at the home of the Star Wars actress.

A cortege with two hearses arrived at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills shortly before 9am on Friday, accompanied by two motorcycles sounding their sirens.

Around an hour later Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher drove into the grounds, which is the resting place of celebrities including Bette Davis, Stan Laurel and Liberace.

(Kerri-Ann Roper/PA)

Mr Fisher has confirmed his mother Debbie and sister Carrie – who has reportedly been cremated – will be buried together following their deaths just a day apart.

On Thursday Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and Star Wars creator George Lucas were among the mourners who gathered at Fisher’s estate in Coldwater Canyon, Los Angeles, where she and her mother Reynolds were next-door neighbours.

British actors Stephen Fry and Eric Idle, singer Courtney Love and actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Meg Ryan were also spotted at the compound.

(Reed Saxon/AP)

Meryl, who starred in the adaptation of Fisher’s semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From The Edge, was pictured carrying a bunch of white roses as she entered the estate.

A family friend told People magazine that 125 guests attended the service and the Oscar-winning actress performed Carrie’s favourite song Happy Days Are Here Again.

Eulogies were delivered by Meryl, Stephen, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd and British comedienne Tracey Ullman, People reported.

(Reed Saxon/AP)

Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie died aged 84 following a suspected stroke, a day after her daughter’s death.

Broadway will dim its lights on Friday night for one minute to pay tribute to the famous mother and daughter.