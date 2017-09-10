Carpool Karaoke and Planet Earth II take big prizes at Creative Arts Emmys

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke primetime special and the BBC’s landmark documentary series Planet Earth II took home big prizes at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The feature-length episode of the popular segment from Corden’s late-night talk show won the outstanding variety special category.

We just won an Emmy for our #CarpoolKaraoke Primetime Special! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xir3VSwSd8 — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) September 10, 2017

The episode beat competition from political offerings such as Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This S**t?, as well as comedy specials from Sarah Silverman and Louis CK.

The primetime episode, which aired in May this year, featured Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, as well as clips from Corden’s favourite moments from the past year.

The show won the same prize in 2016.

Planet Earth II won outstanding documentary or non fiction series and outstanding cinematography for a non fiction programme.

Corden collected a second gong when the Tony Awards he hosted won the best special class programme.

Pretty fun night all in all! 😊 pic.twitter.com/FUVRwGzd81 — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 10, 2017

Other big winners at the ceremony included Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary about racial inequality in the US, 13th, which won the outstanding documentary or non fiction special prize and outstanding writing for a nonfiction programme, as well as outstanding original music and lyrics for the song Letter To The Free by Common.

#Blessed. I'm grateful to have won this #Emmy tonight for my song on @Ava's #13th. When the movement is strong, the music is strong. pic.twitter.com/Zd7xYUBsQc — COMMON (@common) September 10, 2017

RuPaul’s Drag Race won outstanding host for a reality programme, as well as outstanding picture editing and outstanding costumes for a reality programme