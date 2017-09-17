Caroline admits she took some flak over X Factor exit

Caroline Flack has said her exit from The X Factor showed her how “tough the industry can be”.

Flack, 37, and Olly Murs replaced the ITV show’s long-time host Dermot O’Leary in 2015, but both she and Murs announced they would not return after just one series.

Caroline Flack attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 (PA)

She told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “It taught me that the industry is tough. It’s tough!

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s never just a walk in the park. You win some, you lose some.

“It’s probably gonna happen to me again somewhere down the line with another job. But I can’t walk away. I’m not a quitter.”

Thank you Fabulous for putting me on the cover of your BRAND NEW magazine … out NEXT Sunday ❤️ A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

The television presenter said she had no regrets about her time spent on the main show or when hosting the spin-off series The Xtra Factor for three years prior to that.

She said: “Honestly, I’m so grateful to all of the production team and to Simon (Cowell) for the opportunities that changed my life. I can’t go back and moan about The X Factor because Xtra Factor was so brilliant.

Caroline Flack and Olly Murs attending the X Factor Media Launch in 2015 (Phillip Toscano/PA Wire)

“Some shows are perfect for you, some aren’t, and if you look back and be angry and bitter, you’re not going to enjoy the rest of your time.”

Flack was recently seen on screen fronting ITV2’s reality dating series Love Island.

She dismissed rumours linking her to one of the show’s contestants, Mike Thalassitis, who was nicknamed Muggy Mike.

Muggy but Huggy A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Following an Instagram picture she posted of them hugging with the caption: ‘Muggy but Huggy’, there was speculation she was romantically linked to him.

“I’m not talking about bloody Muggy Mike! Do you honestly think if I was having an affair with Mike I would put it on Instagram?”, she told Fabulous.

Flack added that she is friends with all of the contestants from the series.