Carole King appeared on stage at her own musical last night

Singer Carole King has made a surprise visit to the West End production of the musical about her life and treated the audience to a rendition of her hit You’ve Got A Friend.

Carole received a standing ovation as she appeared on stage during the curtain call for Beautiful – The Carole King Musical at London’s Aldwych Theatre.

(Craig Sugden/Premier/PA)

Cassidy Janson, who plays Carole in the production, covered her mouth in shock as the pair held hands.

Afterwards Carole said: “I was so excited to surprise the cast. They genuinely had no idea, nobody knew! CJ (Cassidy Janson) literally brought me to tears this evening with her performance of Natural Woman. She was who I was, she felt what I felt. She was me!”

Cassidy could not contain her surprise (Craig Sugden/Premier/PA)

The show features Carole’s best-known hits, including One Fine Day, I Feel The Earth Move and Beautiful, and details her relationship with her husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, their friendship and rivalry with fellow songwriting duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil and her rise to stardom.

A further 130,000 tickets for the musical will be released on sale on Wednesday, booking until November, to mark the show’s second year in London.

(Craig Sugden/Premier/PA)

A UK tour of the production will begin in September.