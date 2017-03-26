Carol Vorderman reveals her mother's battle with terminal cancer

Carol Vorderman has revealed her mother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The former Countdown presenter, 56, went on Twitter on Mother’s Day to share the news, saying she loved her mother “beyond measure”.

Carol also shared a photograph of her and her mother with the rest of the family, enjoying a Mother’s Day meal.

Carol’s mother Edwina, who also goes by the name Jean, has battled cancer in the past.

The star wrote on Twitter in 2015: “Mum having 3rd cancer op today but this op is minor compared to the previous ones thankfully.

“Mum has had a 3lb ovarian tumour removed (miraculously it hadn’t spread).

“Then she had kidney cancer so half of her right kidney was removed, this time it’s a pretty big malignant melonoma, but mum says ‘goodness me, this is nothing. I’ll be in and out in no time’.

“Scans have shown this skin cancer hasn’t spread either so we consider ourselves lucky children today.”
