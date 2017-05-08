Cara Delevingne shows off shaved head at MTV Awards

Cara Delevingne showed off her shaved head at the MTV Awards.

The British model-turned-actress, 24, painted her bare head silver at the recent Met Gala.

Cara Delevingne attending the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (PA)

She kept the silver paint off at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, when she arrived on the red carpet in an all-black ensemble of over-the-knee boots and mini dress.

But the model appeared to have dyed her short hair, which is growing back, peroxide blonde.

The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn't be so easily defined. It is limitless. A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 3, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

She also sported a small, geometric, silver design on the back of her head, above the real tattoo on her neck.

As she showed off the tough look, she posted a quote on Instagram by the writer RH Sin:

🔥 A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 7, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

She shaved off her long hair for her role in the forthcoming film Life In A Year, in which she plays a woman with cancer.

Actress Emma Watson, an award winner on the night, also turned heads in a black and silver, asymmetrical sequinned number.

Emma Watson (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The run-up to the event, in Los Angeles, saw some of the stars running for cover in a sudden hail storm.

US actress Zendaya Coleman stunned in a backless green frock while True Grit’s Hailee Steinfeld wore a purple number with cut-out panels.

Zendaya Coleman (PA)

Hailee Steinfeld (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Zac Efron and British teenage star Millie Bobby Brown opted for all-white.

Zac Efron (PA)

Millie Bobby Brown (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

Singer Zara Larsson wore sliver thigh-high boots with a blue, purple, red and yellow dress.