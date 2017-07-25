Cara Delevingne says she “didn’t like the person” she was as a model

Model turned actress Cara Delevingne has said she “didn’t like what being a model was turning her into”.

The British star, 24, will soon be seen on the big screen starring in Luc Besson’s time-travelling blockbuster, Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

The film also stars Dane DeHaan and sees singing star Rihanna making a cameo.

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA Wire)

She has taken a step back from the catwalk to focus on her acting career, but insists she “isn’t out of it (modelling)”.

She told Radio Times magazine: “I didn’t like myself as a model. I didn’t like what I stood for. I didn’t like what it was turning me into. Not that I was focused about how I looked all the time, but it is kind of about that.

“That is not me at all – you speak to all my oldest best friends and they know I’m not a model. I do not give a shit about what I look like.”

Despite focusing her attention on her acting career – her next project is with actors Cuba Gooding Jr and Jaden Smith in Mitja Okorn’s Life In A Year – she says she has more choice of the modelling projects she gets involved with now.

“It’s a nice little weight off my shoulders, to be honest. It’s nice,” she told Radio Times, adding: “I’m not out of it. I will still definitely do it.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine

“Now when I model, I get to style my own shoots and decide who I work with. Now it’s become a creative outlet, instead of me being used as a pawn.”

:: Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times magazine