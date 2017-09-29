Cara Delevingne opens up on her battle with depression

Cara Delevingne has spoken of her struggle with depression, saying she felt there was “just something dark within me”.

The model turned Hollywood actress acknowledged that she had the world at her feet.

She told Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine The EDIT that talking about mental health had been difficult with friends, who would say “but you’re so lucky”.

“I didn’t have boobs or start my period till very late. And that whole thing of being called frigid, and being flat-chested… I felt alienated and alone, because I was like: ‘What’s wrong with me?'”

She added: “I turned my anger on to myself. Instead of using (my) sword and shield (to protect myself), I just put my shield up and stabbed myself.”

But the actress said she felt she could now “be happy” and said of her future plans: “I want to have a farm, live on a beach… I want kids – I know I’m going to have kids. I can’t wait (to have) that love. Those are the boxes I want to tick… I haven’t set times, they’re just dreams.”

