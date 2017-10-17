Cara Delevingne on embracing being weird: ‘It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks’

She may look the picture of confidence on the catwalks of Burberry and Chanel, Cara Delevingne wasn’t always the seemingly fearless bushy-browed fashion icon she is now.

The supermodel-turned-actress and singer (she released her first single I Feel Everything in July) is rumoured to have a net worth of £14 million and she’s added yet another string to her bow – channelling her teenage angst into a debut YA novel, Mirror Mirror. It’s about four misfit teenagers in a band who are dealing with a lot of adolescent problems.

On how writing was cathartic

The 25-year-old bushy-browed celebrity says: “Writing the book was extremely cathartic. Just growing up inspired me to write the book.

“Everyone deals with certain things when they grow up, whether it’s mental illness, sexuality, who they are, who they want to be. It’s the most important time in someone’s life and makes you who you are.

“Writing the book has certainly been the best kind of therapy I’ve ever had, for sure, because it’s there to help other people in some way. If you can talk about experiences and other people read it and enjoy it, that’s great.”

On being weird

Some might wonder what this girl from a privileged background – her father, Charles, is a successful property developer and she grew up in the elite enclave of London’s Belgravia – had to worry about, but she has said that for a long time when growing up, she never felt good enough and always felt pretty weird and different as a child, so she can feel the loneliness of her fictional characters, Red, Leo, Rose and Naomi.

“I don’t really want to go into aspects of my life. But growing up in London, the angst, the hormones, the starting to figure out who you are and what you want to do, and hating yourself and loving yourself and looking at other people, you realise that at the end of the day that it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.”

The words ‘Embrace your weirdness’ feature on her Instagram profile (she has 40.6 million followers).

“It just comes down to who you are and who you want to be. And if you don’t know who that is, it doesn’t matter. If it’s weird and if you want to chop your hair off or dye your hair green or put on a stupid hat, it doesn’t matter. Just do what you want to do.”

Other issues the characters in the book tackle in varying degrees include self-image dilemmas, dark moods, drug-taking, a suicide attempt and confused sexuality.

On her mental health stuggles as a teen

Cara too had her fair share of angsts growing up – teenage depression, dyspraxia, self-harm and therapy. At 15 she suffered a bout of severe depression, the culmination of a period of anxiety and self-hatred.

As a teenager she would self-harm, scratching herself till she bled, was prescribed anti-psychotic drugs, would slam herself against a tree to try to knock herself out and ended up seeing a string of therapists, she later told US Vogue.

The depression repeated itself when she was 22 but today she says depression is not a recurring theme in her life.

“We all get down, but mental illness is something that’s very important that we all need to talk about. I’m very lucky and grateful to be able to do things that I get to do. I work very hard and I just need to make sure that I spend enough time looking after myself.

“When you bottle things up and don’t allow yourself to be emotional, when you don’t feel things, whether it came out as depression when I was 15 or as psoriasis when I was 18, I tend to bottle things up and brush things under the carpet. It’s just about learning to express those things, which is why I write music and have learned how to cry.”

Writing the book while she was in the midst of shooting Life In A Year, a film in which she plays a cancer patient (she shaved her head for the role) was also therapeutic, she reflects.

“I found the writing process liberating. It was the light at the end of the tunnel. While in the role I was in a very dark place. Writing the book gave me a window of light.”

Mirror Mirror (Trapeze/PA)

Mirror Mirror by Cara Delevingne with Rowan Coleman is published by Trapeze, priced £12.99. Available now.