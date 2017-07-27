Cara Delevingne drops solo music video
Cara Delevingne has released the video for her debut solo single.
The model has already turned her talents to acting and now she is showing off her musical skill with a song from her latest film, Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.
In the video for I Feel Everything, Delevingne dances against a white background while wearing a suit and tie, with her hair changing from white blonde to a dark bob, and then to a long red wavy do.
Other scenes show her entire body covered in a swarm of CGI butterflies.
Her famous eyebrows also get a good showing as she wiggles them at the camera throughout the song.
The track, produced by Pharrell Williams, features clips of the film during the video, too.
:: Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets is released on August 2.
