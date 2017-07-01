Cara De La Hoyde reveals Love Island’s secret residents who offer contraception reminders

Last year’s Love Island winner Cara De La Hoyde has lifted the lid on what life is really like in the villa – including chaperones to remind contestants to use contraception, and rules about always wearing make-up.

The 26-year-old has now split with Nathan Massey, who she won the series with, but is expecting his baby.

Revealing that the villa is also home to another group of people who are never seen on camera, De La Hoyde shared that the chaperones offered round-the-clock care to contestants, even reminding them to drink more water and use plenty of suncream.

She told Glamour magazine: “We have chaperones who keep an eye on us all day and then all night, too.

“They are there all the time for emotional support. They aren’t on camera and they aren’t allowed to manipulate anything.

“You can go sit out the front of the villa and chat to them.

“They would really look after you like they would remind you to take your pill every day, too.”

She continued: “The producers know what is going on all the time.

“The next morning after you have sex, they take you to the side and say ‘We are aware of what happened last night.’

“They are tactful and they want to check that you are happy that it happened and if you used protection.

“It’s not about being nosey, it’s safety. They are very conscious about looking after you.”

De La Hoyde added that another of their functions was to stop the contestants having any exciting conversations at dinner, the time when microphone batteries are changed and nothing is recorded.

She said: “If someone was to have a dramatic argument then you can’t go back and recreate it.”

However, despite being nannied by the crew, De La Hoyde admitted to having been told off on the days that she chose not to wear make-up.

She said: “It’s a glamorous show so they don’t want people looking crap all the time.

“I used to get told off by the producers.

“During the day, me and Olivia Buckland would walk around with no make-up and our hair on top of our heads.

“They used to say, ‘Cara, people are watching you on TV and they want to see glamorous, please put some make-up on.'”