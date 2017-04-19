Captain Marvel film 'to be directed by indie film-makers Boden and Fleck'

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel movie will apparently be directed by film-makers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

The pair – who were at the helm of indie gambling drama Mississippi Grind – are making the leap to superhero films, according to US reports.

Brie will play the titular character in Marvel Studios’ first female-centric superhero film.

Brie Larson (Ian West/PA)

She is an air force pilot named Carol Danvers, who gets special powers after an alien encounter.

The script is being co-written by Inside Out writer Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman, who co-wrote Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Anna and Ryan also collaborated on the Ryan Gosling drama Half Nelson.

Captain Marvel is due to be released in 2019.