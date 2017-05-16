Cannes 2017 kicks off today with Irish film tipped for success

Cannes 2017 is kicking off today and will end on Sunday May 28.

Irish film The Killing of a Sacred Deer is one of the favourite competitors for the Palme d'Or.

Element Pictures, based in Dublin, have seen success with other films such as Room and The Lobster.

Lanthimo's The Killing of a Sacred Deer will see the operation make a strong return to the competition.

The film stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan, and was made with the support of the Irish Film Board.

Nineteen films are competing for the Palme d’Or, the highest award at Cannes.