Can you guess what Ed Balls' next TV role is going to be?

Ed Balls will be adding to his myriad of TV talents next week as he pokes fun at himself during a mock political broadcast.

The mini-show will take place during the National Television Awards on ITV on Wednesday and will see him have a laugh at his own career in a pretend party political broadcast.

It will mark a busy month for Ed, who tonight embarks on the first leg of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Ed has a special message for you (NTA/ITV/PA)

While other politicians are likely to be tuning in to US incoming president Donald Trump’s official inauguration, he will be hitting the stage once again.

“In politics, you do tough things and sometimes make very hard decisions, but I’m having a time at the moment where I can do things that make people smile,” he said.

The live 22nd NTA ceremony will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary at London’s O2 Arena, with I’m A Celebrity’s jungle queen of 2016, Scarlett Moffatt, joining the team backstage.

It will recognise stars, programmes and creators who have produced some of the best television over the last year.

To watch Ed Balls in action, tune into the National Television Awards on Wednesday night from 7.30, live on ITV.