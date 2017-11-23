Camila Cabello: I hate social media
Chart-topping pop star Camila Cabello has admitted she detests social media.
The Havana singer, 20, is a frequent user of Twitter, Instagram and a number of other sites but claimed she only uses them because it is part of her job.
The former Fifth Harmony member – who has previously laid her political views bare online – announced she had completed her debut album on social media earlier this week.
But Cabello told tmrw magazine she was “not really a very public person … I’m not on there talking all the time”.
She added: “I hate social media, I only go on Twitter to interact with my fans, and you know because it’s part of my job.
“It’s part of me representing my work and realistically it’s just a part of today.
“How I speak out about things that are important to me is through my work, through what I do,” she said.
🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/lQwHqNqUvD— camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 18, 2017
On using her platform to air political views, Cabello said: “I think in politics you can forget the human side of things, and forget that it’s people with dreams and hopes and families and I feel like that’s how I fight. By using my platform and my medium.”
The singer also revealed how touring with Bruno Mars made her realise she needed to “step up my game”.
“I need to work a lot harder to get on that level. Sometimes it’s real, you have to check yourself.
“Bruno is obviously, you know leagues ahead of where I am,” she added.
Her single Havana, featuring Young Thug, has held the UK chart top spot for the past three weeks after three consecutive weeks at number two.
