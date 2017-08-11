Calvin Harris scores number one as Despacito finally slips in the charts

Despacito’s reign at the top of the charts is over as Calvin Harris has managed to dethrone the summer hit.

Harris’s Feels, featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, is at number one on the Official Singles Chart, rising from last week’s position of number three.

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, featuring Justin Bieber, had notched up 11 non-consecutive weeks at number one.

Feels marks the eighth UK number one hit for DJ Harris, and its success means he has the second highest number of chart-topping singles for a British male solo artist behind Sir Cliff Richard, who has 14 chart-toppers under his belt.

Harris’s previous number ones include Dance Wiv Me, We Found Love and Sweet Nothing.

Feels is Perry’s fifth UK number one, Williams’s fourth and rapper Big Sean’s first.

Despacito, which recently became the most-streamed song in history, as it was streamed more than 4.6 billion times, has slipped down to fourth place this week.

Katy Perry (Yui Mok/PA)

French Montana’s Unforgettable featuring Swae Lee is at number two, while previous number one Wild Thoughts, by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, is in third place.

The top five of the singles chart this week is rounded off by Dua Lipa’s New Rules, rising four places.

Over on the Official Albums Chart, Ed Sheeran’s hugely successful third album Divide is back at number one after a brief dip in popularity in recent weeks.

Last week’s number one, Arcade Fire’s Everything Now, is in third place, below Glen Campbell’s 64th and final album Adios.

Glen Campbell (Danny Johnston/AP)

Following the US singer’s death on August 8, the record – which was released in June – has risen 11 places up the charts to reach a new peak of number two.

The Rhinestone Cowboy hit-maker had recorded the album after his Farewell Tour in 2011 and 2012, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

This week’s number four on the albums chart is Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human, and Lust For Life by Lana Del Rey is at number five.