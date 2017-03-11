Calvin Harris has responded to Ed Sheeran breaking his chart record

Calvin Harris has jokingly shared his mixed feelings about his friend Ed Sheeran smashing his UK charts record.

Ed’s album ÷ (Divide) has become the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK. Sheeran broke records in the singles charts, with nine of Divide’s songs inside the top 10 while the remainder of the album’s tracks lie within the top 20.

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The chart is led by Sheeran’s Shape Of You for the ninth straight week, ahead of Galway Girl, Castle On The Hill, Perfect and New Man – the first time an artist has ever held the top five spots.

Upon hearing the news, the singer-songwriter told the Official Charts Company he was “buzzing”.

But DJ Harris did not know whether to congratulate Sheeran or be jealous when he tweeted:

Ed Sheeran just beat my UK record top 10s from 1 album in ONE WEEK congrats Ed but also fuck you I love you but also fuck you ❤️@edsheeran — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) March 11, 2017

Calvin previously held the record when tracks from his third album 18 Months all made it into the charts, including Feel So Close, We Found Love and I Need Your Love.

Divide’s total sales mean it has already surpassed the double-platinum mark and achieved the biggest one-week vinyl album sales in more than 20 years.

The only albums to have sold more in their first seven days in chart history are Adele’s 25 and Oasis’s Be Here Now, which shifted 800,000 and 696,000 copies respectively.