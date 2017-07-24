Calling all 1D fans: Louis Tomlinson has confirmed One Direction reunion

Calling all Directions, Louis Tomlinson has said that One Direction reunion is a 'must'.

He confirmed the news this morning on ITV's Lorraine show, revealing that he will be reuniting with Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

He told Lorraine that all of the boys are on board for a big reunion.

"There is no question of if - it's a must," he said.

"And I think we are all on the same page with that one.

"It would be too difficult for any of us to say no, it is one of those ones."

Now the big questions is, will Zayn Malik return for the reunion?

Tomlinson who has had a tumultuous two years with the release of a debut solo single, the birth of his son and the tragic passing of his mother also told Lorraine that gets annoyed when he reads stories about the band members arguing.

"It is so frustrating when I read stories in the press saying we don't like each other," he said.

"I feel like a big brother to all of the boys."

It is unknown when the reunion will happen but we imagine it could be 2018 as Mullingar's Niall Horan is touring until the end of this year.