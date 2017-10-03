Call The Midwife’s Helen George welcomes a baby girl

Call The Midwife actress Helen George has welcomed the arrival of a baby daughter with an adorable baby shower photo.

The star, who plays Trixie Franklin in the hit BBC One drama, shared a snap of herself with partner and co-star Jack Ashton cutting a belly-shaped cake together as she holds the tiny infant.

She added the emotional caption: “When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends.”

The photo also appears to show fellow Call The Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Barbara Gilbert, looking on in the background.

George and Ashton, who plays Tom Hereward, reportedly got together while filming for the show in South Africa last year.

The 33-year-old had kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps until last month, when she stepped onto the red carpet of the TV Choice Awards in London, showing off her baby bump in an elegant black gown.

She informed her social media followers that she would be keeping the sex of her first baby as a surprise.

In an Instagram post displaying a table full of gifts from her colleagues, she wrote: “Beautiful send off from the best crew #callthemidwife- no plans to leave the show just a bit of time off. And the sex will be a surprise to us all…boys can wear pink too.”