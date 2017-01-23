Call The Midwife viewers shocked over show's pre-watershed violence and swearing

Call The Midwife returned to television screens on Sunday to the delight of viewers.

However some fans were shocked by violence and swearing shown before the watershed.

It involved abusive husband Lester who put his cigarette out on his wife and swore at his son.

Fans took to social media to hit out at the scenes being broadcast before 9pm.

A couple of parents made sure their children were in bed before watching the hit drama.

However, the BBC One show’s return certainly wowed a lot of viewers, too.
