Call Me Maybe co-writer admits he changes station if song comes on radio

The co-writer of Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit pop track Call Me Maybe has revealed he changes the radio station if the song comes on.

Josh Ramsay, who along with Carly and Tavish Crowe penned the chart-topping 2011 track, called the song’s global success “surreal” and said he felt lucky to be associated with the hit.

However, its widespread appeal, which saw it covered by the US Olympic swimming team and even appear on Sesame Street, meant Josh ended up hearing it “a million times”.

The Canadian-born musician, who is currently on a European tour with his pop-rock band Marianas Trench, said: “I’m really proud of what we did with that song, it was really surreal.

“You do your best to write a good song and then you throw it out into the universe, and maybe it catches on, maybe it doesn’t.”

Asked if he had ever grown sick of hearing the song, Josh said: “I think any song I’ve worked on I’ve heard way too much.

“Even the Marianas Trench songs because you’re in the studio recording them and then you’re in the studio mixing them, and then you’re in a video set and then you go out and play it every night.

“If I hear one of my songs on the radio, I’ll listen to it the first time I hear it to make sure it sounds good on the radio, after that if it comes on I change the channel.”

His band’s tour, which includes stops in Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth, as well as Koko in London, said he was looking forward to playing smaller venues in the UK as they offered more intimacy.

“In North America we’re playing bigger venues because we’ve been around for a lot longer here.

“It’s fun to go back to clubs and stuff because we’ve been doing arenas for years.

“It’s great for me as a performer because the intimacy is already just there and for me as an audience member what I always respond to is vulnerability.”

