Caitlyn Jenner will join Ryan on this Friday's Late Late Show

Caitlyn Jenner will join Ryan Tubridy on the sofa this Friday as she makes her Late Late Show debut.

The Olympic gold medallist has lots to talk about including her gender transition journey, her new book and her relationship with her five famous daughters and ex-wife Kris.

Here's hoping she reveals the truth behind those Khloe and Kylie pregnancy rumours too.

The Late Late Show is running a competition on their Facebook page where two Caitlyn fans can bag themselves a pair of tickets.

You can catch The Late Late Show on RTE One, this Friday at 9.35pm.
