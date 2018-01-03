Caitlyn Jenner on the Kardashians: My gender surgery was none of their business

Caitlyn Jenner has said she withheld information from the Kardashian family about undergoing gender reassignment surgery because she did not trust them to keep it out of the press.

The former Olympic champion, who was previously married to the family’s matriarch Kris Jenner, has also said she does not communicate with stepchildren Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian any more.

Jenner, 68, told Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that, when she sent a copy of her memoir The Secrets Of My Life to Kim before publication, it did not include the last few pages in which she “talked about gender confirmation”.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Caitlyn Jenner (ITV)

Morgan asked: “They didn’t know that you had actually had the surgery?”

Jenner, who was previously known as Bruce, said: “No, I didn’t tell anybody. Why? It’s none of their business.”

On whether her gender transition was the business of her ex-wife and the family, she said: “No, it’s not that big a deal. Nobody knows. I had to be honest, the book is about honesty. It’s called The Secrets of My Life.

“I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK, nobody knows anything.”

Asked by Morgan if specifically keeping the revealing portion of the book away from the Kardashians was “wilfully deceptive”, Jenner said: “Because I didn’t want them to leak it to the press.

“And there was no reason for them to know about it.”

Jenner said: “Of course I didn’t trust them, yeah.”

“I hate to inform the Kardashians that the book was not about them,” she added.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (PA Archive/PA)

Jenner, who first came out as a trans woman nearly three years ago, said that her two children with Kris – Kendall and Kylie – speak to her “all the time, every day”.

But her relationship between her ex-wife and stepdaughters in particular has dwindled.

“It’s not even a problem, I just don’t communicate with them like I used to,” she said.

“Well, it hurts but it’s not the end of the world. Fortunately I have a lot of children.”

Jenner – who has six biological children from three marriages – said: “Yeah, I really don’t talk to them anymore.

“The only ones I’m really concerned about are Kendall and Kylie, yeah they are biological kids. Although the Kardashians, I spent 23 years of my life carpooling those kids around, raising them, taking care of them.”

:: Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Caitlyn Jenner airs on Thursday at 9pm on ITV.