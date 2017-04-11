Caitlyn Jenner 'liberated after gender reassignment surgery'

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly said she feels “liberated” after undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

The former Olympic athlete-turned-reality TV star confirms she had the procedure in January in her new memoir, according to an excerpt published by Radar Online.

According to the celebrity news website, Caitlyn writes: “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.

Caitlyn Jenner (PA)

“You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

Caitlyn is said to have called the surgery a “complex decision” because of the health risks associated with the operation.

According to Radar Online, she adds: “So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis.

“I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

#TransDayOfVisibility There's no better visibility than with sisters by my side. pic.twitter.com/chtUuBlOR0 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 31, 2017

Caitlyn, 67, announced her decision to transition into a woman in April 2015.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to record a documentary series about her new life as a female called I Am Cait.

Her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, is released on April 25.