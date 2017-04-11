Caitlyn Jenner 'liberated after gender reassignment surgery'

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly said she feels “liberated” after undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

The former Olympic athlete-turned-reality TV star confirms she had the procedure in January in her new memoir, according to an excerpt published by Radar Online.

According to the celebrity news website, Caitlyn writes: “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.

Caitlyn Jenner (PA)
Caitlyn Jenner (PA)

“You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

Caitlyn is said to have called the surgery a “complex decision” because of the health risks associated with the operation.

According to Radar Online, she adds: “So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis.

“I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Caitlyn, 67, announced her decision to transition into a woman in April 2015.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to record a documentary series about her new life as a female called I Am Cait.

Her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, is released on April 25.
