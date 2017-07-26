Caitlyn Jenner hits out at Trump over transgender military row

Caitlyn Jenner has hit out at Donald Trump after he said transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the US military.

Jenner criticised the US president for breaking a promise to fight for the LGBT community after he made the announcement on Twitter.

The 67-year-old, who voted for Trump and is a Republican Party supporter, tweeted: “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us.

“What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Trump had previously voiced his support for the LGBT community, tweeting in June last year: “I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.”

On Wednesday, the US president announced he would reverse efforts under Barack Obama to open the US military to transgender people.

In a series of tweets, he said transgender people would not be allowed to serve in “any capacity”.

He added: “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”