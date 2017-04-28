Caitlyn Jenner 'disappointed' after ex-wife Kris hits out at 'made up' memoir

Caitlyn Jenner has told of her “disappointment” with ex-wife Kris’s scathing review of her new memoir, detailing the history of their relationship.

Caitlyn insisted that she had given a positive account of her 23-year union with the TV personality, with whom she had two children, Kylie and Kendall.

But after reading The Secrets Of My Life, Kris Jenner publicly slammed her former spouse on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Caitlyn told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’m a little disappointed she went in that direction, I say so many nice things about Kris.

“I say at the beginning these are my recollections of the way things happened and my side of the story … maybe in some ways she didn’t see it that way.

“We had great years together and more importantly we have wonderful children.”

But Kris told the US reality series: “Everything she says is all made up.

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship. I have never been so angry and disappointed at somebody in my entire life.”

During their marriage, Caitlyn was also involved in bringing up Kris’s children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

But while she said she still had a happy relationship with the whole family, it had always come with its challenges.

“To be honest with you, when you’re in a family like that with a very strong wife, and I loved her, and very strong kids, sometimes your opinion gets thrown out the door, you’ve just got to keep your mouth shut and listen to everybody.

“But this was my story, and so I had to tell it the way I saw it.”

Caitlyn also defended her support for America’s Republican party, saying she believed it would provide a stronger economy for the country, even though its attitude to the LGBT community needed “modernising”.

Speaking of a previous meeting and game of golf with Donald Trump, she said: “He seemed to be very good when it came to LGBT issues … but he gets into office and a lot of the people around him are very anti-LGBT.

“So I think I need to talk to him.”