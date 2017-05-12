Caitlyn Jenner delighted grandchildren will know her as Caitlyn after sex change

Caitlyn Jenner has told how she loves that her youngest grandchildren will only know her as Caitlyn.

After celebrating the arrival of her 11th grandchild, she said it was fun to think that new additions to the family will only have met her following her gender transition.

Her comments came as she spoke to presenters on This Morning on Friday.

“The cool part of having grandchildren now is they only know Caitlyn,” she said. “That’s kinda fun.”

She continued: “Pronouns are always very interesting, I have a couple of the little ones who call me Boom-Boom.

“At first my youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie said, “Oh my God, what do we call you now?” and I said “Dad? I will be your father until the day you die,” so I have no problem with that.”

Speaking about her life as Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, she insisted she was open to ex-wife Kris Jenner about her gender issues from the beginning.

'For my entire life, Caitlyn has been inside, but she lived inside. She never had a chance to live' @Caitlyn_Jenner

She said she met the reality star around six months after backing out of her initial plans to change her sex.

“I was honest with her about what I was going through,” she said.

“I downplayed it a lot because at that time I was trying to get back into life because I had hidden away in a house for six years – I have a tendency to do that, even today.”

Her comments follow a recent public row where Kris slammed Jenner for her description of their 23-year marriage.

Jenner said that Caitlyn had existed her whole life and even credited a younger Caitlyn with helping Bruce to win gold in the 1976 Olympic men’s decathlon.

Reminiscing over her early years, she said: “I was a dyslexic kid, I didn’t do very well in school, so I suffered from low self-esteem, I had gender identity issues and I found sports was a way to prove my masculinity.

“I could go on the athletics field and kick everybody’s butt.

“I was never thinking how far I could go with it, but I guarantee it was that little Caitlyn living inside that was having me out training, because it was more important for me to prove myself.”

When presenter Eamonn Holmes asked if that little Caitlyn was the one who really deserved the gold medal, she replied: “Of course she should.”