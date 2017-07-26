Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox lead backlash over Trump’s trans ban

Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox have joined the backlash of criticism aimed at Donald Trump after he said transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the US military.

Jenner criticised the US president for breaking a promise to fight for the LGBT community after he made the announcement on Twitter.

The 67-year-old, who voted for Trump and is a Republican Party supporter, tweeted: “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us.

“What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

Trump had previously voiced his support for the LGBT community, tweeting in June last year: “I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.”

On Wednesday, the US president announced he would reverse efforts under Barack Obama to open the US military to transgender people.

In a series of tweets, he said transgender people would not be allowed to serve in “any capacity”.

He added: “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Actress and LGBT campaigner Laverne Cox also hit out at his controversial declaration, saying that it was a message to the world that the lives of trans Americans are “less valuable”.

The Orange Is The New Black star wrote on Instagram: “I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military.

“I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President.

“This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear.

“Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”