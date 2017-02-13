Busta Rhymes dubs President Donald Trump 'Agent Orange' as stars get political at Grammys

Stars from across the world of music continued the trend of turning award ceremonies political as they expressed views in speech, song and even dress.

Rapper Busta Rhymes led the wave as he took aim at US President Donald Trump during his performance with A Tribe Called Quest.

On stage, he said: “I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States.

“I want to thank President Agent Orange for his unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.”

A Tribe Called Quest (Matt Sayles/AP)

The message was part of a politically-charged performance by the rap group, who were also joined by Anderson .Paak.

During their rendition of Movin’ Backwards and We The People, protest imagery featured heavily on screens, including a sign that read “no ban, no walls”.

They also broke through a symbolic border wall and ended the performance in a line with their hands held in fists shouting “resist”.

Katy Perry (Matt Sayles/AP)

Meanwhile, Katy Perry, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton during last year’s election, was joined by Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip Marley, for a performance of new track Chained To The Rhythm.

She wore an armband saying “persist” as she debuted the track which leans heavily on political metaphors.

Joy Villa (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Singer Joy Villa appeared to buck the anti-Trump trend, as she walked the red carpet with President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan emblazoned on her gown, but she garnered a lot of criticism online for the stunt.

She later posted on Instagram: “Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t.

“Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs.”

The show had started with host James Corden performing a rap which included the lines: “Live it all up because this is the best, and with President Trump we don’t know what comes next.”

Shortly afterwards, Jennifer Lopez said: “At this particular time in history, our voices are needed more than ever.”

Beyonce, who also campaigned with Ms Clinton, said on stage that her Lemonade album was made to “give a voice to our pain” and to “confront issues that make us uncomfortable”.

And Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of pop superstar Michael Jackson, called for support of the protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline.