Buskers do their best to impress judges in The X Factor auditions

A pair of busking brothers are among those who hope to impress the judges in The X Factor audition room with a fresh take on an old classic, while a contestant who appeared on the programme 11 years ago makes an emotional return.

Siblings Sean, 17, and 15-year-old Conor Price from Blessington, Ireland, offer up a unique and modern rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s All Along The Watchtower.

Complete with rapping from guitar-playing Sean and singing from Conor, the judges – Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Alesha Dixon, standing in for Sharon Osbourne – are whisked into a frenzy.

The X Factor’s Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell (Syco / Thames / ITV Plc)

Cowell tells the Price brothers: “Every so often I sit in these auditions and think… thank God we found people like you.”

An act who could prove popular is another busker, 24-year-old Gregor Coleman from Glasgow.

However, he has to work doubly hard as his first audition – a cover of Riptide by Vance Joy – does not quite hit the mark.

Tracy Leanne Jefford (Syco / Thames / ITV Plc)

The episode sees returning singer Tracy Leanne Jefford, who first auditioned for The X Factor in 2006, attempting to make her mark with a cover of Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow by the Shirelles.

The 34-year-old mother and member of the travelling community from Middlesex tells the judges she has lost five-and-a-half stone in weight since her first appearance, and that she has recently divorced her husband of 17 years.

She says: “I’m doing this for my kids, if it all goes well – and please God it does – it will change mine and my children’s life for the best, it really will.”

Other performers that look set to make an impression are sexagenarians Ronnie Parker and John Fitzsimons, who does his best with a David Bowie tribute, and 17-year-old Benji Matthews, who must battle to overcome his nerves.

The X Factor continues at 8pm on ITV.