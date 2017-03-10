Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar thanks fans for 20 years of love

Lead star of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has thanked fans for keeping the show going as it reached its 20th anniversary.

In a wordy Instagram post on Friday, she described the teen cult drama as a “feminist challenge to gender hierarchy” and made a special tribute to all the cast and crew involved.

“Most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans,” she wrote.

“We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything.”

Explaining how it had been a privilege to take part in the programme, which first came to screens on March 10 1997, the 39-year-old wrote: “As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more.

“Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.”

Among a list of thank you messages to her former co-stars, she wrote to How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy’s best friend Willow: “Alyson, as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that.”

To James Marsters, who played her vampire nemesis and on-off lover, Spike, she added: “Thank you to James for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you.”

She continued: “I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the incredible crew that worked tirelessly (and also really tired) to bring this show to life.”

Sarah also gave a nod to the creators for persevering with the show despite its rocky start, ensuring that it ran for seven full seasons between 1997-2003.

“That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could,” she said.

“While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have.

“Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that (1992) movie … Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created.”

Rounding off her post with a special Buffy reference for the fans, she added: “And always remember … ‘if the apocalypse comes, beep me’ #buffyslays20.”