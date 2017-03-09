Buffy star Eliza Dushku says she has been sober for eight years following addiction

Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Bring It On star Eliza Dushku has told how she has been sober for eight years after battling alcoholism and drug addiction.

In a report by Boston publication WCVB, the 36-year-old said she began to experiment with drugs at the age of 14.

Speaking at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness this week, she said she loved the way drugs made her feel.

If I said 1 thing that may have helped 1 person today- I'm grateful. #addiction #recovery Thx @JWahlly & everyone who organized & attended 🙏 https://t.co/jOt0YDUWsC — Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) March 7, 2017

She first sought treatment after her brother told her he didn’t want her around his daughter if she was using drugs and drinking heavily.

Years later, she said she now considers herself a “good auntie” and is staying sober for herself.

She said drugs and alcohol are powerful, “but we’re more powerful”.

Eliza spoke at the request of Jim Wahlberg, brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, whose youth foundation sponsored the summit.