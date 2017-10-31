Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker has made her mind up – she’s joining Dancing On Ice

Cheryl Baker is the second celebrity announced for the return of Dancing Of Ice.

She follows in the footsteps of Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent, whose name was revealed for the ITV show on Monday.

Bucks Fizz star Baker, 63, confirmed the news on TV show Lorraine.

“I started training yesterday. It was such huge fun. I’ve never skated apart from when I was about 12. I am feeling nervous,” she told the ITV show.

Just before @ITVLorraine Watch out for us at 8.40 ...... with a little surprise a bit later! @TheFizzCMJB pic.twitter.com/XrCNzhEN6g — Cheryl Baker (@Cherylbaker) October 31, 2017

Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK with Making Your Mind Up in 1981.

Choreographer Jason Gardiner has confirmed he will be returning to Dancing On Ice as a judge, alongside Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who were previously coaches on the show.

The name of the final judge to join the show has not yet been confirmed.

Previous hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to front the series, due to air in the New Year.

Brooke Vincent attending The Pride of Britain Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

The last series of Dancing On Ice was won by singer and actor Ray Quinn.

Baker recently returned to the limelight with The Fizz.

The band is made up of original Bucks Fizz members Jay Aston, Baker and Mike Nolan as well as newest recruit Bobby McVay.

The group had to change their name because of a legal row with former Bucks Fizz member Bobby G.