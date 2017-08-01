Bucks Fizz fans celebrate pop group’s ‘fantastic’ return with new single

Fans of eighties Eurovision champions Bucks Fizz have lauded the pop group’s first single since 1988.

Now known as The Fizz, the band’s Dancing In The Rain was played for the first time on Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 show on Tuesday, with listeners dubbing it “magnificent” on social media.

The track comes from The Fizz’s upcoming album, The F-Z Of Pop – their first in more than three decades.

The group – who had to change their name because of a legal row with former member Bobby G – is made up of original members Jay Aston, Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan and newest recruit Bobby McVay.

Mark Dickinson said the new single left him “dancing around the room” in a post on Twitter.

Chris Cooper wrote: “Wow so great to hear the brand new @TheFizzCMJB single premiered on @BBCRadio2. Congratulations guys, ‘Dancing In The Rain’ is fantastic.”

Another fan posted: ” Well just heard the new single and its fantastic!! Classic Fizz down to the 80s drums! You havent let us fans down!!”

Martin Mathews called it a “classic Fizz song” – although not all listeners enjoyed it.

@BBCRadio2 The Fizz sounding like Steps doing Bucks Fizz! Great little song though. @TheFizzCMJB — Gareth Windibank (@eightiespopkid) August 1, 2017

@JasonCookCPFC wrote: “So Bucks fizz have made a comeback. Take me to the next world now, I’m finished with this one. Pathetic, please don’t buy this rubbish.”

Announcing their comeback album, produced by Mike Stock, Baker said: “I cannot tell you how happy I am to have been back in the studio, my favourite place and with the genius that is Mike Stock.

“I am so proud of this new album and I know Fizz fans will love it too.”

:: The F-Z Of Pop is out September 22.