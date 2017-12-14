Bryan Cranston fills in for James Corden as host enjoys new baby

Bryan Cranston joked that he was Harry Styles after a “rough 24 hours” as he filled in for James Corden on The Late Late Show a day after the One Direction star.

Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed their third child together earlier this week.

Singer Styles, 23, stepped in for Corden, 39, at the last minute, after the talk show host became a father again.

Cranston took over on Wednesday night and joked: “I am not James Corden, I am actually Harry Styles.

I have to fill some big shoes tonight. @jkcorden only has to fill some baby shoes.

“It’s been a rough 24 hours. And now you’re probably wondering, why is Bryan Cranston hosting the show?

“This morning James told me he wanted to spend the day with his wife and his new baby girl, and it works out great for me because the judge said this counts toward my community service,” the Breaking Bad star quipped.

British star Corden revealed his happy baby news on Twitter, saying that he and his wife “can’t stop smiling” after the birth of a baby girl, a sibling to Max, six, and Carey, three.