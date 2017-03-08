Bryan Adams returning to Cork to play Live at the Marquee

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has confirmed that he will be returning to Cork to play Live at the Marquee in the summer.

Adams will play the venue on Leeside as part of his Get Up tour on July 11.

His last show at the Marquee, back in 2014, was a sell-out gig and we bet he is hoping that this year's gig will be just as successful.

His latest tour promises to showcase some of Adams' newest hits as well as the old favourites like 'Summer of 69', 'Cuts like a Knife' and 'Everything I Do'.

Tickets go on sale on Monday March 13 at 9am.