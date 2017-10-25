Bryan Adams announces second Dublin date

Bryan Adams has announced a second Dublin date.

The Summer of 69 singer will now play Dublin's 3Arena on May 21 and 22 due to popular demand.

Adams is touring his new album Ultimate which is released Friday, November 3 and features two new tracks plus all the hits.

The album is Adam's fourteenth and lead single 'Please Stay' is out now.

Tickets start at €60.50 inclusive of booking fees and are on sale now at all Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.