Bruno Mars donates $1m to help Michigan residents affected by Flint water crisis

Bruno Mars is donating $1m from a concert in Michigan to help those affected by the Flint water crisis.

It will help residents caught up in the lead-contaminated drinking water scandal, which led to a state of emergency being declared in 2014.

The Grammy-winning singer made the announcement at a show in the state last night.

Experts also linked 12 deaths from a Legionnaires' disease outbreak to the improperly treated water.

Mars said would donate funds from the performance at Auburn Hills to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

In a statement, the star said: "I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause.

"Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster."

The Flint water crisis began when the source of the city's water supply was switched to the Flint River. It was later found to contain dangerous levels of lead due to insufficient water treatment.

A state of emergency was declared in January 2016 and residents were urged to drink bottled water instead. Replacement of lead pipes is not expected to be completed until 2020.