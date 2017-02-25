'Bruised and battered' Amy Willerton relives Jump horror crash

Beauty queen Amy Willerton has said she feels like a cat that has lost one of its nine lives after a horrific crash during training for The Jump.

Amy is taking part in the Channel 4 celebrity winter sports competition that is known for its contestants suffering accidents and injuries.

The 24-year-old crashed while taking on the bob skeleton in Austria for the programme last week, with medics rushing in to help her.

Amy was injured while taking on the bob skeleton (John Stillwell/PA)

She told the Sunday People: “I’ve had to grow a pair of balls. We are all bruised and battered now, just like soldiers who are fighting on.

“I looked at the sky after the crash thinking, ‘I’m too scared to move in case I realise that I can’t’. The producers said it was the worst crash that they had ever watched. It was a miracle that I got up.”

The model said it had taken a huge effort to make herself get back into training.

Amy is back in training (Channel 4)

She said: “I feel like a cat with nine lives and now I’m living on eight. It took a lot of will-power to get back to the jumps again. I have had a lot more anxiety now. I’m definitely more scared. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever done.

“I keep saying to my trainer James, ‘I can’t jump, give me a moment’, but I am going to keep on. I won’t let this mentally knock me because this competition is more about the mental mindset than anything else. Once that goes, you are out.”

Sir Bradley Wiggins was also injured (Channel 4)

Amy signed up to the programme as a replacement for Vogue Williams, who quit after injuring her knee.

Cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has also had to drop out of the competition with a broken leg.

:: The Jump continues on Channel 4 on Sunday at 6.30pm.