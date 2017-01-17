Bruce Springsteen tribute band pull out of Washington concert before inauguration show

A Bruce Springsteen tribute band have pulled out of performing at a Washington concert on the night before Donald Trump’s inauguration, out of respect for The Boss.

The B Street Band said their gratitude towards the star – a staunch Trump critic – “conquered” everything else.

But rather than Trump’s official inauguration concert, they were due to perform at the New Jersey State Society’s gala on Thursday. The incoming president was invited to attend.

Bruce, who performed at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 and was last year presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has openly labelled Trump a “flagrant, toxic narcissist”.

The band backed out of the nearby concert this week after social media attacks snowballed, accusing the band of being unfaithful to the musical stars who put them in business.

Last week, Democratic New Jersey state senator Ray Lesniak tweeted: “Shame on the #BStreetBand playing at #Trump’s inaugural. … They’ve profited from #Bruce now they’re abandoning the message in his music.”

But not everybody has criticised them…

My heart goes out to this guy. And also, what a beautiful quote. Makes for a brilliant lyric, too. https://t.co/GTDdi78RQT pic.twitter.com/g18gpbfvK8 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 16, 2017

While saying that the whole situation had been “blown out of proportion”, frontman Willie Forte said the decision was made “solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band… that conquers everything else”.

He said that his band were just a group of six “hard-working” Springsteen fans who had been playing their hero’s music for almost 40 years, naming themselves after his backing E Street Band.

Nancy Fatemi, of the New Jersey society, said the group was disappointed but could sympathise with the band’s decision following the negative attention they had received.