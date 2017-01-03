Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office

Bruce Springsteen is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to take office.

During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast released on Monday, Bruce – otherwise known as The Boss – said he questions whether Trump “is simply competent enough to do this particular job”.

Bruce is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail.

Donald Trump (Paco Anselmi PA Wire/PA Images)

He said he understands how Trump got elected, that he thinks the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and the Islamic State group.

He told Marc that he has “felt disgust” over elections before, “but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now”.

The Born In The USA hitmaker added that he plans to do his best to play a “very, very small part” in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals.