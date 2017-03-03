Bruce Forsyth 'to return home' from hospital after stay in intensive care

Bruce Forsyth will return home after spending five nights in intensive care, his manager said.

The veteran entertainer, 89, is said to have been taken to hospital on Sunday after developing a severe chest infection, according to reports.

Bruce’s manager, Ian Wilson, told the Press Association: “Sir Bruce Forsyth is scheduled to return home from hospital later today and would like to thank everyone for their good wishes.

“He and his family would also like to say a special thank you to all the NHS doctors, nurses and staff at St Peters Hospital for their kindness and care.”

( Dominic Lipinski/PA)

His wife, Lady Wilnelia, had been at the hospital over the past week, a friend of the former Strictly Come Dancing host told the the Daily Mail.

They said: “Wilnelia was by his bedside virtually the entire time and has been amazing.

“Now Bruce just wants to get home and slowly build his strength back up again. He remains in great spirits.”

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sir Bruce underwent surgery in 2015 after he suffered two aneurysms, which were discovered when tests were carried out following a fall at his Surrey home.

He left Strictly in 2014, but Mr Wilson denied reports in October that he had retired from the entertainment industry.

His manager said at the time: “As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues.

“His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business.”