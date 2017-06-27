Brooklyn Beckham supported by parents Victoria and David at book event

Victoria and David Beckham stepped out to support their eldest son Brooklyn as he showcased photography from his new book in an exhibition.

The fashion designer and retired footballer were among other family members, including sons Romeo and Cruz, at the event held at Christie’s in London.

Brooklyn, 18, hosted the private view of some of the photographs from his debut photography book, What I See.

Victoria Beckham attends the private view of Brooklyn Beckham’s photographs to promote his new photography book What I See, at Christie’s in London (John Stillwell/PA)

His book contains 300 images, a series of snapshots to give an insight into his life through his own photographs.

Victoria made a simple style statement in a typical all-black ensemble, while stylish David opted for a double breasted suit jacket worn over a buttoned-up shirt.

Man of the hour Brooklyn arrived ahead of his parents in a casual t-shirt and jeans and with a large smile on his face.

It has been reported by The Mail On Sunday that the young snapper will donate the proceeds from the sale of 24 of his photographs to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

David Beckham (John Stillwell/PA)

Brooklyn and his brothers recently visited the west London site and volunteered to help sort donations for those affected by the fire.

Aspiring photographer Brooklyn has amassed millions of fans through his social media accounts, with just over 10 million on his Instagram page alone.

Last year the teenager shot the images for a Burberry Brit fragrance campaign and he has also found work as a model.

:: What I See by Brooklyn Beckham is published on June 29 by Penguin Random House UK